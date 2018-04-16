Man Arrested For Dragging Security Officers

Mankato Public Safety Cmdr. Dan Schisel said 24-year-old Kier Dak was arrested Sunday evening, for dragging two security guards with a car.

Dak was accused of trespassing at Live Active Apartments prior to his arrest. Schisel said while Dak was confronted by security guards, he managed to get into a car and attempt to drive off.



"Security actually tried to stop him and you know restrain him from leaving while they were calling law enforcement," said Schisel.

"And at that point they were dragged just a little bit then they let go."



Dak drove the vehicle into a snow bank and then fled on foot to a house nearby, where he was arrested.

--KEYC News 12