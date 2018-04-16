MnDOT Cleaning Up Roads

MnDOT crews are continuing to clean off roads today after the blizzard.

MnDOT officials say this weekend went smoothly.

When the storm first hit, plow drivers were pulled off their routes and roads were closed.

When the closures were put in place, they say not many vehicles were on the road to complicate in parking locations.

Today, crews are in cleanup mode.

"There are still a few icy roads that we are working on trying to get melted. They are doing some blowing in areas where snow has been built up and trying to make room for the next storm."

Making sure equipment is repaired and ready to go for Wednesday

-KEYC News 12