Brown County Humane Society Cleared in Kitten Case

An area animal shelter is cleared by the New Ulm City Attorney's Office.

This after facing criticism after a family says Brown County Humane Society staff euthanized a six–month–old kitten without reaching out to the owners.

You may recall in the original story that six–month–old Elvis wandered off l while his family was on vacation.

Within 24 hours of Brown County Humane Society receiving him, they say they decided to euthanize him after he bit a volunteer.

The New Ulm City Attorney's Office determined that no state laws or local ordinances have been violated as it relates to this incident.

-KEYC News 12