Last Call For Taxes

If you haven't filed your taxes yet, time is running out.

The deadline to file a tax return is Tuesday, April 17.

If you need more time to prepare your tax return you may be able to file an extension, but you have to do so now.

"So what a lot of people don't know is they can get extensions if they aren't ready to file their taxes yet by tomorrow," said Katie Goettl. "But the important thing about that is that you do have to have all of your tax payments made by tomorrow even if you do file for an extension. It's not an extension to pay it's an extension to file and it's six months and the IRS automatically gives that to anybody who wants it."

Agencies want to make clear that now is the busiest time of the year, so be sure to file your taxes sooner rather than later.

--KEYC News 12