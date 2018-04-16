KEYC - DNR Presents New 10-Year Deer Management Plan

DNR Presents New 10-Year Deer Management Plan

Posted: Updated:
By Sean Morawczynski, Reporter/Photographer
Connect

The Minnesota DNR recently released its plan for future deer management practices and is seeking public comment.
 
Whether it's archery or firearms, deer hunters generate about $500 million in economic activity for the state each year.

The deer management plan outlines a ten–year strategy to maintain not only deer population, but many other resources affected by it.

Ideally, Minnesota DNR would like to see an average statewide harvest of 200,000 deer each year over the next ten years, the data is recorded every season by deer hunters.
 
"Hunters harvest a deer through either the website or a phone call. They register that deer individually in that deer permit area," said Joe Stangel, Assistant Area Wildlife Manager for Minnesota DNR. "It's extremely important data for us to have because that is the data that we use to help predict the population and then predict the next year's regulations."
 
Tonight's meeting was the first to kick off a series of meetings across Minnesota. 

To see the full plan, upcoming meetings and to submit a comment, visit the DNR's page for the management plan


----KEYC News 12

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 8-year-old boy at school slashes other students with knife

    8-year-old boy at school slashes other students with knife

    Authorities say an 8-year-old student took a kitchen knife to a central Minnesota elementary school and attacked three other children.
    Authorities say an 8-year-old student took a kitchen knife to a central Minnesota elementary school and attacked three other children.

  • Surveillance Video Shows Minnesota Killer

    Surveillance Video Shows Minnesota Killer

    Monday, April 16 2018 1:47 PM EDT2018-04-16 17:47:26 GMT

    Newly released surveillance video shows a woman in a Florida bar smiling and talking with a fellow patron whom police say she later killed so she could steal her identity

    Newly released surveillance video shows a woman in a Florida bar smiling and talking with a fellow patron whom police say she later killed so she could steal her identity

  • Hundreds of Sun Country customers stranded in Mexico

    Hundreds of Sun Country customers stranded in Mexico

    Hundreds of travelers from Minnesota are stranded in Mexico after their weekend flights home on Sun Country Airlines were canceled because of a spring storm and then learned they cannot rebook because the airline...
    Hundreds of travelers from Minnesota are stranded in Mexico after their weekend flights home on Sun Country Airlines were canceled because of a spring storm and then learned they cannot rebook because the airline has ended...

  • Fun Photos in the Snow

    Fun Photos in the Snow

    Sunday, April 15 2018 11:44 PM EDT2018-04-16 03:44:11 GMT

    Now you the viewers had some fun in the snow and shared many of your pictures with us. Here's just a sample of the many you shared

    Now you the viewers had some fun in the snow and shared many of your pictures with us. Here's just a sample of the many you shared

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Sunday AM Update: Many Roads Remain Closed

    Sunday AM Update: Many Roads Remain Closed

    Sunday, April 15 2018 7:54 AM EDT2018-04-15 11:54:40 GMT

    MN DOT says when a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or sentenced to 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

    MN DOT says when a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or sentenced to 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

  • Home of the Blizzard Weathers Winter Storm

    Home of the Blizzard Weathers Winter Storm

    Monday, April 16 2018 7:50 PM EDT2018-04-16 23:50:03 GMT

    The owner said persistent winter weather this spring has put the business at an all–time–low.

    The owner said persistent winter weather this spring has put the business at an all–time–low.

  • St. James Health Teacher Receives $15,000 Award For Excellence

    St. James Health Teacher Receives $15,000 Award For Excellence

    Monday, April 16 2018 7:58 PM EDT2018-04-16 23:58:31 GMT

    It may be an accomplishment to keep a secret from over 500 students and staff...  

    It may be an accomplishment to keep a secret from over 500 students and staff...  