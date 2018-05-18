Updated Friday, May 18, 2018

May 1-26

American Red Cross- This May, the American Red Cross is calling for donors to give blood regularly to be prepared to meet the needs of patients in emergency situations. Some of the locations include: Amboy, Good Thunder, Mankato, North Mankato, Comfrey, New Ulm, Sleepy Eye, Cannon Falls, Red Wing, Le Sueur, Montgomery, Fairmont, Austin, Faribault, Morristown, Northfield and so many more. Please visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 651-291-3290 for more details, times and locations.

May 11th – 13th & 18th – 20th

Merely Players and McGowan Water Conditioning presents “Robin Hood” by Larry Blamire. This family show is full of comedy and action! The show runs May 11-13 and May 18-20. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7pm and Sunday shows begin at 2pm at the Lincoln Community Center in Mankato. Tickets can be purchased at the Lincoln Community Center Box office or online at www.merelyplayers.com

May 17th

First Baptist Church of Winnebago, MN (Genesis Classical Academy) invites you to the 2018 Spring Concert “O Sing to the Lord!” a musical journey through the book of Psalms. Event will be held Thursday, May 17th at 7 p.m.

May 19th

Norseland Lutheran Church is hosting a Syttende Mai Smorgasbord on May 19th from 4-7:30 p.m. Meatballs, potato, herring, rommegrot, rice pudding, yiftas, and Norwegian cookies will be served. Adults $13, $3 for 6-12 and 5 and under are free. Norseland Lutheran Church is 8 miles NW of St. Peter on Hwy 22.

May 19th

Minnesota Assistance Council For Veterans - 2018 Awareness Ride, Saturday, May 19th. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., kickstands up at 11:00 a.m. sharp! Ride leaves from Dave’s River Valley Harley-Davidson, Mankato and returns to Morson-Ario VFW in Mankato around 4:30 p.m. Fees: $20 for registration and $10 for riders. Free ride bandana & raffle entry, t-shirts for purchase. For more details call Brent Busch at 507-389-8276. (or) busch@primesourcefunding.com

May 19th

Benefit for Bonnie and Merle Davis on May 19th from 12-5pm at St. Mary’s Church Hall, Madelia, MN. They will have hot turkey sandwiches, bake sale and a silent auction. Bonnie was diagnosed with Stage III breast cancer and just completed treatment. Merle is recovering from a brain aneurysm. Funds raised will help defray medical and transportation costs.

May 19th

The Martin Luther High School, Northrop Music Department invites everyone to their Spring Pops Concert on Saturday, May 19th at 7:00 p.m. in the MLHS gym. Elementary and high school musicians will present a variety of popular tunes under the direction of Mr. Evan Mills. Admission is a free will donation. Refreshments will be available.

May 20th

Fundraiser for assistance & support for the Mankato West Music Department on Sunday, May 20th from 8:00 to 12:00 p.m. at the WOW Zone. West Music Students will be performing for you. Adults $12, Kids 5-12 $5 and 4 & under are free. Buffet includes: Pancakes, French Toast, Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Scrambled Eggs, OJ & Coffee.

May 21st

Minnesota Brain Injury Force is having a fundraiser on Monday, May 21st at the New Ulm Pizza Ranch from 5-8 p.m. A portion of the sales and all tips during this time will help fund MNBIF programs. Lonesome Ron, King of the Valley Yodelers will be performing live. For additional information call 507-228-8161.

May 26th

MN River Valley Extension Master Gardeners Annual Plant Sale, Saturday, May 26, from 9-11:30 a.m. at the Caledonia Curling Club, Mankato (600 Hope St.). You can purchase plants, ask master gardener your gardening questions. (cash or check only)

May 28th

Comfrey American Legion Auxiliary Memorial Day Burger Feed, Monday, May 28th at the Comfrey Community Center following the Memorial Day Service until 12:30 p.m.

May 28th

Join us for the Memorial Day ceremony at the site of the Blue Earth County Civil War “Boy in Blue” Memorial in Mankato’s historic Lincoln Park. The new annual Ceremony will be held from 2:00-3:00 p.m. on Monday, May 28th. Rain or Shine! Event website: http://www.boyinblue.org

June 2nd

CD Release and Connections Homeless Fundraiser – The Attley Project will release The Attley Project Volume 2 with Ian Hilmer and Drivestation and Dave Sandersfeld. Ray Smart is a local musician and writer. This is the second release with The Attley Project, and 10th album of his career. In addition, he has written 12 volumes of poetry and 2 screenplays. He has risen above childhood poverty, and feels the need to help those less fortunate. Join them on Saturday, June 2nd at Buster Bar, Mankato, MN. From 8pm-11pm (event is for 21+) $8 Advance, $12 at the door. Tickets on sale through Eventbrite.

June 2nd (Rain Date set for: June 3rd 11am-2pm)

Twilight Garden Club is holding a Plant Sale on June 2nd from 10:00-2:00 p.m. at the Hubbard House Gardens, 606 S Broad St., Mankato. Come and celebrate spring and blossoming of the Hubbard Gardens. They will have decorated garden items for sale that will have been made by members. They will also be offering a $1 coupon off of an entrance ticket for the public to take a tour of the historic Hubbard House with the sale of a plant or garden item.

June 7th

A traveling exhibit in the form of a 42 foot Toterhome will be pulling into Jackson, MN on it’s national tour of the U.S. on Thursday, June 7th from 1-6 p.m. This exhibit, the Digital Bookmobile, gives people a chance to see what digital reading is like on many different devices. They can also bring their own device to get completely set up with one-on-one help or to ask particularly tricky questions about e-reading that have been troubling them. Everyone who tours the Digital Bookmobile will be entered for a chance to win a new tablet! There will also be cookies, lemonade, and craft so this free event is perfect for all ages. For more details email: Mackenzie.schley@co.jackson.mn.us

June 10th

The Odin Firemen’s Relief Association will hold their annual Burger Fry & Ice Cream Sundae Benefit on Sunday, June 10th, from 10:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Odin Community Center. Hamburgers, chips, potato salad, beans, beverage and an ice cream sundae are on the menu. Free will donations will be accepted. Funds raised will help to upgrade equipment.

June 10th

One Bright Star – Children’s Mini-Camp will be held on Sunday, June 10th from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota. There will be free activities for children and teens ages 4-17. Register online by June 3rd. For more information and to register please visit www.OneBrightStar.org / You may also like and follow us on Facebook.

June 12th

Come Celebrate Agriculture – Enjoy an evening at Farmamerica celebrating agriculture on June 12 from 5-8 p.m. This is a family friendly event. We will have activities for the whole family as well as a free meal. Location: 7367 360th Ave., Waseca, Mn. 56093

June 13th

First Lutheran Church WELCA is hosting a Pie & Ice Cream Social on Wednesday, June 13th from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Serving grilled riblet and hot turkey sandwiches with chips, pie, dessert, coffee and lemonade. Firs Lutheran Church, 213 N. Hennepin St., Winthrop. Everyone is welcome.

June 19th, 20th & 21st

NPF Diamond Duel: Fastpitch Clinic Featuring Professionals and College Coaches on June 19, 20 & 21 at Caswell Park. Clinics feature: Pitching, hitting, catching, slapping, infield, outfield and stat-of-the-art technology. Clinics are from 10:00 to 2:00 p.m. each day and NPF Series Games at 7:00 p.m. each evening. For more details email; pepperstickets@gmail.com or call/text: 507-340-6072

June 23rd

Benefit for David “Borch” Borchardt will be held on Saturday, June 23 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at the Lake Crystal Legion in Lake Crystal. David has recently been diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma. Proceeds from the benefit will go directly to David and his wife, Penny to cover lost time from work, travel, and medical expenses. If you would like to donate items for the silent auction please call Lynne 507-340-4644 or Monica 507-674-3928.

June 23rd

The “Play It Again” Golf Benefit for the Martin Luther High School, Northrop Music Dept. will be held at Rose Lake Golf Course on Saturday, June 23rd with a shot gun start at 1:00 p.m. Golfers are asked to arrive at 12:15 p.m. for orientation for the two-person best-ball tournament. Cost is $60 per golfer which includes 18 holes of golf, shared cart and burger bar dinner. Proceeds will go to purchase new music, choir folders and sound shells for the MLHS Music Program. Prizes will be awarded to contest winners after dinner. Teams are asked to sign-up by June 15th at www.matinlutherhs.com or by calling 507-436-5249.

June 23rd

Join us on June 23rd at 9am for the Kato Color Fun Run. This is not just any ordinary 5k. Color explosions will happen throughout the race that will be sure to make the experience one of a lifetime. After the 5k there will be music and photo opportunities to make the party keep going. All proceeds of the event go to Hosanna Youth Group to help youth be able to go on trips and have meaningful opportunities to grow. Plus you get a free t-shirt. For more details and to register go to: https://onrealm.org/hosannamankato/PublicRegistrations/Event?

June 24th

You are cordially invited to the “Celebrating Our Freedom” Benefit Dinner at Martin Luther High School, Northrop on Sunday, June 24th. The MLHS Board of Directors will be serving grilled Pork Loin, Au Gratin Potatoes, Baked Beans, Cole Slaw, French Bread, Cupcakes and Beverages from 11-1 p.m. Cost is free will donation. Proceeds will go to support the MLHS Ministry during the summer months.

June 27th & 28th

All males, young or old, with any level of singing experience, are invited to sing two patriotic songs with the Riverblenders Chorus at their “Salute To America” concert. This event is scheduled to be held at the Church of St. Peter, St. Peter, MN., on Wednesday, June 27th at 7:00 p.m. and again at Christ the King in Mankato, on Thursday, June 28th at 7:00 p.m. For registration and more information call Jon Bakken at 507-362-4702.

July 28th

Garden City Annual Banquet, Saturday, July 28th from 3-9 p.m. Silent auction will be 3-6p.m. Banquet starts at 5p.m. There will also be live music throughout the evening. This event is sponsored by GC/WMHS Alumni Association.

(Golf Tournament at Madelia Golf Course 8:30-12:30 p.m.) Please email gcwellcomememalumni@yahoo.com for more information.