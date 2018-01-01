Jonnie Beans is one of the three eateries, in Waseca's Miller-Armstrong Center.

Owner Gene Miller said his cafe is about 119 years old.

"Jonnie Beans is located in a warehouse that was built in 1899, 1900," said Miller.

"It is on the National Registry of Historic Buildings, we bought it in 1999, and started renovation project and opened it up."

The café got its name from Miller's wife Bonnie Jean. They switched up the name, because they felt it would better identify the place, as a coffee shop.



Jonnie Beans is located in the basement of the Miller- Armstrong Center. Club 57 and Starfire Grill are also located inside this century-old building, sharing a similar theme of the remnants of the early 1900s.

General Manager Deb Meyer said walking into the cafe, is like walking into another century.

" It's got a lot of modern things with it, but the history and architecture, is something you really have to enjoy to be here," said Meyer.

The café gives a hospitable vibe, where everyone can be sure to enjoy the company of others, and of course indulge in yummy food.

Head Cook Marie Cooper said the Clubhouse Sandwiches and Eggs Benedict are the most popular menu items.

"First of all this is our clubhouse, and all it is, is three pieces of wheat bread, with ham, bacon, tomatoes and turkey," said Cooper.

" My other dish is our favorite, Eggs Benedict."

Cooper said the dish consists of a side of hash browns, with sliced ham, basted eggs, holiday sauce and parsley, on top of an English Muffin.

The café features a variety of specialty breads, including their fan- favorite, the Raspberry Swirl.

If you have a craving for some good food, stop by the Miller- Armstrong Center, take the elevator down, and have a seat at Jonnie Beans.