UPDATE: 9:10 a.m. 5/18

A missing 2-year-old South Carolina child believed to be in the region has been located.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Dakota Ray was located safe in Iowa late yesterday.

The child's non-custodial parents were accused of taking her back on April 15.

Police say they were arrested on unrelated charges.

Authorities thank the public for helping to search for her.

***

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and police in South Carolina are asking for help in locating a missing child believed to be in Minnesota or Iowa.

Authorities say Dakota Ray was taken on April 15 by her parents William and Jessica Ray.

According to law enforcement both William and Jessica are believed to be heavy methamphetamine users and they are concerned for the child's well being.

The child and her parents were captured in surveillance images on Monday at a hospital in Iowa.

Police believe they may now be in Minnesota.

The couple is traveling in a 1996 gold Ford Aerostar van and may be frequently changing the license plate on the vehicle.