Arrests Made In Milroy Attempted Home Invasion
Four people have been charged in connection with an attempted home invasion in Milroy back in April.
Authorities responded to a report of an attempted home invasion April 21. An initial investigation revealed that a firearm had been discharged into the home by one of the suspects.
Authorities say two of the suspects are juveniles and can't be identified. The other two are 19-year-old Mut Gach and 18-year-old Buomkuoth Diew, both from Worthington.
Both adults are currently in custody in Nobles County on unrelated charges.
They're now facing additional burglary charges.
The incident remains under investigation, but authorities do not believe there is a threat to the public.