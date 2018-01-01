Four people have been charged in connection with an attempted home invasion in Milroy back in April.

Authorities responded to a report of an attempted home invasion April 21. An initial investigation revealed that a firearm had been discharged into the home by one of the suspects.

Authorities say two of the suspects are juveniles and can't be identified. The other two are 19-year-old Mut Gach and 18-year-old Buomkuoth Diew, both from Worthington.

Both adults are currently in custody in Nobles County on unrelated charges.

They're now facing additional burglary charges.