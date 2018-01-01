More than 300 law enforcement agencies are stepping up patrols for the statewide Click it or Ticket campaign.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says more Minnesotans are making the decision to buckle-up.



A 2017 Minnesota seat belt survey found 92 percent of front seat occupants were wearing their seat belts.



For those choosing not to buckle up, the results are tragically hurting families across Minnesota.



In 2016, 79 unbelted motorists lost their lives on Minnesota roads.



Extra enforcement begins Monday and runs through June 3.

