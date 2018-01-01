News
Pick of the Litter: Diego and Dwight
This week's Pick of the Litter is Diego and Dwight.
They are 9-week-old beagle mixes.
Diego and Dwight are part of a litter of four males at BENCHS.
The adoption fee for these pups is $380. Their mom is also available for adoption.
BENCHS resumed dog adoptions Friday, after taking preventative measures for kennel cough.
For more information on Diego and Dwight, or any of the pets at BENCHS, call 507-625-6373.