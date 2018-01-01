The YMCA's Live Strong Program is an effort to help cancer survivors get their strength back and it has two very dedicated sisters fundraising for it.

“The stories, the stories they tell is incredible," said fundraiser Terri Prange. "Everyone knows someone that has had cancer. They've had it, they know somebody so lots of storytelling. Some tears too so it has been very rewarding."

Terri Prange and Mary Guentzel team up a couple of times every year to fight cancer.

In the fall, they are charity runners that participate in the Mankato half–marathon to raise money for the YMCA Live Strong Program while during the summer they put on a charity rummage sale in which all the proceeds go to the program.

"The Live Strong program is a 12 week program and they have someone that helps train people to gain their strength back and they need to do it slowly. It's also a support group because everyone that's in this group is supporting each other," said fundraiser Mary Guentzel.

Because it's for charity, this rummage sale has a few different rules. For starters, good luck finding a price tag.

"We don't have prices on anything," added Prange. "They're kind of like what? What do you mean no prices? And we say everything is 100% donation for the Live Strong Program and when we tell them what it is it's for cancer patients, it's just amazing how generous people are.”

It's easy to see how such an event would be so rewarding.

When it comes to the Mankato half–marathon later this fall, both know it will be a challenge, but that challenge is nothing compared to what the patients go through on a day–to–day basis.

"It takes all their strength just to get up every morning," said Guentzel. "Well if they can do that, I can certainly run. I'm running the half–marathon for them."

If you do not have the opportunity to venture out to Guentzel family farms for the rummage but would still like to donate to the YMCA Live Strong Program, you can do so online or stop in to the Y and tell them you'd like to donate to the program.