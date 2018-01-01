American's are living longer than ever before with nearly one–quarter of baby boomers expected to live past 90.

In fact, for the first time in American history, the 65–plus age group is growing faster than the country's population.

Friday afternoon, VINE Faith in Action partnered with the Mankato Clinic to host a presentation on the healthcare topics important to older adults.

"Educational benefits so they know what immunizations they should ask their physician for when they go in for a checkup and living wills or healthcare directives are a gift to their families actually," said Dr. Stephanie Putzier.

Topics discussed includes preventing and managing disease, living wills, the importance of vaccines and how partnering with your healthcare provider in your care can improve your health outcomes.