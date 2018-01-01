If you were out and about in Fairmont and Ceylon you probably noticed tons of teenagers, in orange tee shirts, pulling weeds, painting, and planting.

Joseph Brown, Sr., superintendent of Fairmont Area Schools, said: "This community service day is probably one of my favorite days, of course there's beautiful weather too."

Students from Fairmont Junior Senior High School spent their day helping out senior citizens in both Fairmont and Ceylon.

"Well they just love it, and of course a lot of the folks here in Martin County are my age or even older. So when you get to become senior citizen age, you do appreciate any help you can get.", Brown added.

They have been doing everything from yard work and gardening, to painting and clean-up.

Emily Frank, a student at the school, said: "I like to just garden and stuff like that, I find it fun."

The students appreciate getting out of the classroom and being able to help the community.

"Yeah, it is fun because it is getting close to summer, so it's nice to be outside and it's kind of nice to give back to your community.", said Frank.

This is the 8th year the school has been doing the service project.