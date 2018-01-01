Fairmont Junior / Senior High school received a very generous gift from a local organization.



The Fairmont Rotary Club donated funding for the school to plant an orchard consisting of 40 apple trees. The Plant Science and Landscaping Class planted the trees.



Joseph Brown, school superintendent and president of the Fairmont Rotary Club, said: "I learned a lot about apple trees, I didn't realize you had to have different types or apple trees to cross pollinate each other to bear fruit, so we have five different types of apple trees."



The trees will take about 4 years to produce fruit. Once they do, the apples will be used in school projects or donated to a food shelf.