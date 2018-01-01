The production of materials is generating more and more interest for employees.

According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, manufacturing occupations are the driving force of growth in both Mankato and North Mankato.

From April 2017 to April 2018, the Goods Producing (manufacturing) sector saw a 2.2 percent jump in employment, a testament to local companies attracting fresh talent.



Greater Mankato Growth's John Considine said "The area manufacturers have been ready for growth for quite a while and it's been a question of finding the available labor. It speaks to the ability of area employers to recruit new people into the marketplace."

Greater Mankato sits in a part of the country where goods can be shipped to either coastline, making services here a top destination for employers.

Along with bringing in employees from outside the region, schools nearby are also preparing the workers of tomorrow to jump right in.



President of AmeriStar Dan Sacco said "It's just really exciting and a unique atmosphere here in Mankato to keep getting good people. These are specialized pieces of equipment we have. Some of this stuff, you can't go to school for. So, we're just looking for generally handy people that are manufacturally consistent and can run this equipment and learn it."

As a whole, Mankato and North Mankato created 901 jobs over the span of a year, a 1.6 percent gain.

Greater Mankato also had the highest job growth among all metropolitan areas in the state for each month this year.

Additionally, it is the only metropolitan area in Minnesota that experienced growth in all sectors of employment last month.