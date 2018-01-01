Two local veterans are opening up a treatment center in New Ulm to assist military and law enforcement personnel in their battles with PTSD.



Located next to the Backerei and Coffee Shop on Minnesota Street, "Recovery 101" looks to create a positive atmosphere where service men and women can conquer their trauma.

The main method will be accelerated resolution therapy (ART), an eye movement remedy in which clients focus on different objects along with recollecting a traumatic experience to in turn push that memory away.

Adventure therapy in which patients will have an opportunity to kayak the Minnesota River as well as the use of a gym and yoga paired with an "Eat to Heal" program will also be implemented.

While those interested in seeking help will have to use assets to pay for treatment, nobody, military or law enforcement, will be denied access.



Co-owner Wade Lang said "If there are any veterans out there that are suffering and they don't have funding, doesn't matter. There's no cost, just get here, is basically our message. It's not about the money, it's about saving brothers and sisters who don't have to die."



Pending one more inspection by the Department of Human Services, "Recovery 101" hopes to begin treatment within the next month.

An open house is taking place until seven o'clock tonight and if you'd like to know more about the facility, you can visit www.r101.org or "Recovery 101" on Facebook.