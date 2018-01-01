For the first time in program history, the Clippers are conference champs.

Cleveland clinched the title Thursday with a 15-4 win over St. Clair/Loyola.

"Just the way that they've come out and competed this season, have all the players, have all the tools. Pitching with McKenna and Joie Weller has been excellent. Excellent catcher, kids just fight and compete, it's been a real fun year," said Dan Fredrickson, Cleveland head coach.

Cleveland's success this season comes from a young, talented group with only one senior.

Despite a lineup riddled with sophomores and juniors, the Clippers are ready to make a deep run in the section tournament.

"Expectations for us in the playoffs, we can compete with anybody. We know the teams, New Ulm Cathedral, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's, along with some other quality teams in our section, we feel like we can compete with anybody. If you pitch, play defense, put the ball in play like we can, you've got a chance, and I think we've got a chance to go far," said Fredrickson.

The Section 2A tournament begins on Tuesday.