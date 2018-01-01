The event included music, food and giant inflatable targets for kids to aim for while parents and grandparents coached them along.





"Golf is a game of a lifetime, it can be from when you're 4 years old to all the way to when you're 90 years old." said Dave Torbenson, Event Coordinator and also a PGA Professional





At North Links golf course, kids have an opportunity to learn from PGA pros, as well as have a good time all while working on their short game





"Just to get these two guys swinging a little bit, they've been in golf for about the last 3 or 4 years," said Sandy Jessen, who was attending the event with her grandsons. "It's just a fun way to start the golfing year. Bring them out and have them swing the club and get excited about golf."



Along with the golf lessons, golf clubs and apparel were available to purchase, both new and used.