Kids Golf-A-Palooza Brings Young Golfers to North Links Golf Course
On a sunny May day in North Mankato, golf fairways are sure to be crowded.
Friday's crowd included the sport's next generation of athletes who are ready to start swinging their clubs at the 2nd annual Kids Golf–A–Palooza.
The event included music, food and giant inflatable targets for kids to aim for while parents and grandparents coached them along.
"Golf is a game of a lifetime, it can be from when you're 4 years old to all the way to when you're 90 years old." said Dave Torbenson, Event Coordinator and also a PGA Professional
At North Links golf course, kids have an opportunity to learn from PGA pros, as well as have a good time all while working on their short game
"Just to get these two guys swinging a little bit, they've been in golf for about the last 3 or 4 years," said Sandy Jessen, who was attending the event with her grandsons. "It's just a fun way to start the golfing year. Bring them out and have them swing the club and get excited about golf."
Along with the golf lessons, golf clubs and apparel were available to purchase, both new and used.
Sponsors providing some of the entertainment at the event want to make sure golf has a staying place among younger players.
"I can't say enough about this community," said Torbenson. "The way that they're supporting community and kids events here in the Mankato area."
Golf–A–Palooza isn't just a Mankato event either, the trade show/clinic will head to Brainerd for its next stop.
