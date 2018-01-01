The Caledonia Community Center played host to the Minnesota River Valley Master Gardeners annual plant sale.

People patiently waited for the plant sale to start this morning so they could get out and plant during the day.

Customers were presented the opportunity to purchase a wide array of plants that have all been grown by Minnesota River Valley Master Gardeners.

"Oh my Goodness we have the whole gambit of plants here today," said Karen Wright. We have perennials, we have annuals, we have succulents, we got vegetables, we got sun loving, shade loving, you name it we've got it all. All these plants come from our own master gardener club, Minnesota River Valley Action Gardeners and so you get some of the best of the best."

"If you want something in your garden that's going to stand out amongst the green things, you get something with more white foliage on it," explained Master Gardener Barb Lamson. "This also blooms with a pink bloom on it. This can take full sun or it can take partial shade. Just a great plant. It makes a big mound and makes a big statement in your garden."

In addition to being able to purchase plants, gardeners were able to have questions they may have about the plants or gardening answered by the master gardeners.