Many people don't know how much work it takes to not only prepare, but maintain the fields at Caswell Park.

With tournament action for both baseball and softball starting to heat up with Memorial Day weekend, so does the work to prepare the fields for games.

"Every morning typically we'll have someone drag all six fields. Someone will go blow out the middle area to get all the trash towards the fences and we'll sweep it up. We'll have to empty all the trash bags that have been filled up from league the nights before with like the slowpitch leagues as there is always a lot of trash afterwards," said grounds crew member Brennan Corbett.

Once the action begins is when things really get busy around the ballpark.

“Normally we just kind of try to make sure we are on top of what inning all the games are in. Know which ones will finish first so we can get set up to head out there right after it gets over. It depends on the tournament what we will do for each field but on a day like today with the section tournament being a pretty important one that we have up here we’ll drag the entire field and re-chalk everything,” added Corbett.

A softball section tournament is being played at Caswell this weekend so things are guaranteed to be busy and warm the rest of the way.