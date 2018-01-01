The New Ulm Cathedral softball team battled Cleveland in the Section 2A tournament Saturday. 

Cathedral wins 8-1. 

The Greyhounds also topped Sleepy Eye, 7-2.

Coach Bob Mertz won his 800th game Saturday.

Cathedral advances to the Section Championship Thursday at 5:00

Cleveland beat JWP 12-4 in their second contest of the day, and they'll play St. Mary's Tuesday at 5 in another elimination game.

