Cathedral Advances to Section 2A Championship, Mertz Wins 800th Game
The New Ulm Cathedral softball team battled Cleveland in the Section 2A tournament Saturday.
Cathedral wins 8-1.
The Greyhounds also topped Sleepy Eye, 7-2.
Coach Bob Mertz won his 800th game Saturday.
Cathedral advances to the Section Championship Thursday at 5:00
Cleveland beat JWP 12-4 in their second contest of the day, and they'll play St. Mary's Tuesday at 5 in another elimination game.
