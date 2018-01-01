Swan Lake is North America’s largest wetland complex and one of the healthier shallow lakes in southern Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources took eager participants on a leisurely paddle around the lake to learn about this amazing resource.

Swan Lake is unique and has plenty of history entrenched in its waters.

“One of the things I like about Swan Lake is hardly anyone ever comes out here," said Minneopa Area Naturalist Scott Kudelka. "There is just about 11,000 acres and it has a very unique, fascinating history all the way back from when the glaciers carved this lake out to the first people that settled around it.”

The canoe tour was aimed to expose people to Swan Lake and educate them about not only the history of the lake, but the wildlife that now live in and around the area.

“Yeah actually right over here there has been a beaver active and cutting," said Kudelka. "Probably trying to dam up the dam here. Then muskrats. They trap about 10,000-15,000 muskrats off of Swan Lake every year.”

The second part of this nature showcase is a nature hike.

The hike followed Ridgeline Trail, which has a view of the Minnesota River as well as the Bison Range.

The walk covered nearly two miles through forested and prairie ecosystems while Kudelka explained unique natural and historical characteristics of Minneopa State Park.

“We are going to walk along the bluff line, mostly in the shade. Just really observing what is out there. Because of the late winter we have a lot of wildflowers blooming and things like that. Besides the heat and the bugs it should be a beautiful walk," added Kudelka.

Getting outdoors and exploring our region is a great way to learn more about the area in which you live.