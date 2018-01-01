St. Paul natives Bill Cagley and his daughter Sarah played live music at the historic Harkin Store just outside of New Ulm today.

Music described as 'for all ages,' the Cagley's style embodies the old–time feel the historic Harkin Store gives you.

The father–daughter duo come to perform at Harkin every other year on Memorial Day weekend. People from as far away as the Twin Cities came to hear the Cagley's strum a tune or two.

“He sings and does a lot of music that is very unique. He does one about a fly that gets swallowed and he does those kinds of quirky little songs,” said Site Manager Ruth Grewe.

Site operators believe attendance will rise next time the Cagley's come play at Harkin as the store will turn 150–years–old.