It was a Victorian take over down at the Historic Hubbard House in Mankato today.

Party goers took a step back in time, dressed up and played many Victorian games, enjoyed a Victorian tea party and took pictures with Victorian cut–outs.

The Victorian Era went from 1837–1901 and took place while Queen Victoria held the crown.

Volunteers dressed up according to how the Hubbard's would have dressed in the late 1800s.

"The Hubbard's were amongst the richest people and had the finest home in the town so it's accurate to portray them this way," explained volunteer Susan Hynes. "These clothes are generally made out of natural fibers so they aren't as hot as they look. Linen, cotton, silk."

The Hubbard House conducts standard tours of the historic house on the weekends.