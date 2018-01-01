The downtown Hy–Vee provided free Men's Health Screenings today.

In honor of Men's Health Awareness Month, Hy–Vee has collaborated with Quest Diagnostics to provide free prostate cancer screenings throughout its eight state region during the month of June.

"So Hy–Vee cares about the health of our community and all our community members so in the past we have done free cholesterol check for all our customers," said Registered Dietitian Holly Ellison. "June is men's health month so father's day, all about the men and testing for PSA or Prostate Specific Antigen can help catch early signs of prostate cancer."

Second to only skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in American men.

The American Cancer Society estimates that 1 in 9 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

"So anybody over the age of 40 is already at an increased risk just because of their age for prostate cancer," added Ellison. "There really aren't any signs or symptoms of it until it is almost too late. Doing the screenings now can help catch it early and can help cure it and you don't have to worry about it ever again."

If you missed out on today's round, you can get screened at the hilltop Hy–Vee in Mankato all day Monday.