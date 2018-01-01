Mankato East High School student Lauren Senden wrapped up her "Treat Stand Project," on Saturday, aimed at helping feed local students in need.



The 12 -year- long effort raised thousands of dollars for the Backpack Food Program, by selling baked treats.

"I learned about the backpack food program when I was in third grade, and I loved the fact that it was local and it's helping elementary kids," said Senden.

Senden said she realized students were going home hungry, she wanted to step up.

"Knowing that I could do something to help them meant the world to me."



The high school student said she owes the project's success to a special recipe for team effort. The recipe is made up of friends, community members and the sweet touch of her two grandmothers, Marian Anderson and Shirley Senden.



"It's been a joy, and kind of through it all, we developed a grandma, a "G- Bar," said Anderson.

"Usually I make about five jelly roll pans full, so I get a little tired of it once it's done, but it's such fun!"



Lauren's grandmothers were happy to see the community show up, despite the rainy day, buying as many treats that they could,

This is the last year of the Treat Stand, but the grandmothers said they will not stop baking.



"It's sad to think but it's time," said Granny Senden.

" And there'll be more concert and things that she's gonna put on, and we're going to do some baking for that too."

The event came to an end, but Senden said it does not have to end with her.



"We have a few friends, locally just here in Mankato, who have younger children, who might carry it on," said Senden.

" But as of right now, we don't have an official plan set up to continue anymore so this is, this is it."



The goal for today is $3,000, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Backpack Program.