The Raptor Center's Birds of Prey escaped their cages on Saturday to educate families about their lifestyle.

Naturalist Anna Voss brought a Red-Tailed Hawk, American Kestrel, Great- Horned Owl and a Bald Eagle.

Voss said the North Mankato Library held the event, to kick off the library's summer reading program.

"All these birds that we brought out today are permanently injured in some way and non-releasable back into the wild," said Voss.

"They're education ambassadors, we can bring them out, they're trained to be comfortable in front of a crowd."



Over 100 people attended the event. Afterward, children were allowed to ask questions and get a closer look of bird feathers.

The North Mankato Library will have many events this summer, if you would like to know more, visit https://www.northmankato.com/taylorlibrary/events-calendar.