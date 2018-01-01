The Greyhounds looked to book their first trip into the Class A state tournament since 2014.

New Ulm Cathedral didn't give Sleepy Eye St. Mary's any hope, for already up 8–1 in the fourth, sophomore Abbey Beranek smoked one into the gap, scoring junior Heidi Hoffman to extend the lead.

The very next pitch, senior Brooke Landreville knocks in two more with a base hit to left as the Greyhounds looked to end the game early.

The next half inning they would do just that as junior Josie Pautzke gets Knights' senior Jody Hansen to hit a deep fly ball into the mitt of freshman Kenzie Hose who quickly raced in to begin the celebration with her teammates.



The Greyhounds are going to state once again, beating Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 11–1 in five innings.

New Ulm Cathedral (19-2) earns the #3 seed and will play unseeded Badger/Green Bush/Middle River (19-7) on Thursday at 1 p.m. on field 4 at Caswell Park to begin state tournament play.