In Class AA, Le Sueur-Henderson took on the girls of Saint Peter and what a game they would produce.

The Giants struck early, scoring a run in the first two innings.

The Saints would cut the lead in half in the bottom of the third and eventually tie the game later on.

Moving to the top of sixth inning with the game tied at two, freshman Zoe Thomson blooped one into right field, Saint Peter's Ellie Johnson tries to get under it but is unable to make the catch as Elizabeth Milam ends up scoring to put LSH ahead.

In the bottom half, the Saints would march right back as junior Mackenzie Brey lined it up the middle, the center fielder had trouble making a play and sophomore Olivia Stevens trots her way into home to tie the game at three.

Two batters later, junior McKenna Reese laid down a bunt and Kelsey Berndt fielded it cleanly but ends up overthrowing her first baseman, allowing eighth–grader McKenna Van Zee to score the go ahead the run.



The Saints would threaten in the top of the seventh, but Brey gets Milam to ground out right back to her and Saint Peter heads to state for the second year in a row, defeating Le Sueur-Henderson 4–3.

Afterward, Coach Heidi Niemeyer even got to cool off with the help of her team with a the iconic dumping of Gatorade.



Niemeyer said "It just feels really really good to finally be in this spot, to know we're going state, but we're not done. Nine of these girls were at state with us last year and so I think we have a job to do at state. We're not done, we're going to come out and play our best game and we want to win some games at state."



Junior McKenna Reese said "She gave me the bunt sign and I trusted her. I knew it was the right decision. I did everything I could to lay the bunt down and ended up scoring a run to win it."

Saint Peter (19-5) did not earn a seed and will play #3 Cotter/Hope Lutheran (20-4) on Thursday at 11 a.m. on field 6 at Caswell Park to start Class AA play.