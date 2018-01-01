Minnesota Democrats have endorsed state Rep. Erin Murphy to run for governor.

Day 2 of the Minnesota DFL state convention was full of twists and turns as the party sought to nominate and endorse candidates for Minnesota's Attorney General and Governor seats.

The surprises started early as incumbent Attorney General candidate Lori Swanson withdrew her name from endorsement consideration after challenger Matt Pelikan showed promising numbers on the initial ballot.

Following Pelikan's acceptance speech, the convention was paid a visit by Governor Mark Dayton in what will be his final convention address as governor.



"From January 2011 to today, there are 287,000 new jobs in Minnesota, our Minnesota DFL turned our state back into a state that works." said Dayton. "So what is the republican campaign strategy? Why would anyone vote to reelect them?"



Three candidates were nominated to be Dayton's DFL replacement at the convention Saturday.

Longtime state representative from St. Paul and registered nurse Erin Murphy, US Rep.Tim Walz and State Auditor Rebecca Otto were all vying for the party's coveted endorsement.

Otto withdrew after the first ballot showed Walz and Murphy in a tight race.



"So this was not the result we were hoping for, we want to thank all of our supporters." said Otto to the convention crowd. "We're going to take the weekend to think about this, thank you very much."



The voting would continue for another 5 ballots before Representative Walz took his name out of the running for the DFL endorsement.

A candidate must receive at least 60% of delegates before earning the endorsement.

Murphy's lead was expanding with every new ballot before earning the endorsement by party acclimation.



"I have found in spending my time with people all across the state of Minnesota that we share common values," said Murphy. "We share common aspirations for our families and for our communities and for the future of Minnesota. Those common values tie us together."



Despite withdrawing from consideration for the endorsement Saturday, the Walz campaign says it plans on continuing on to the primary election on August 14.

The convention wraps up Sunday with endorsements for State Auditor and the DFL's ongoing policy platform.