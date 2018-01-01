Moving to class A at the newly renovated Franklin Rogers Park, the undefeated and #1 seeded Warriors took on the #7 Indians.

It was a pitcher's duel early on as Warrior's sophomore Jordan Sagedahl got senior Avery Stevens to strike out, but the Indian's senior would have plenty to say in this one.

On the mound, Stevens was lights out, getting sophomore Matt Moorse to miss and then later returns the favor on Sagedahl forcing him to strike out.

Stevens would end the game with 11 strikeouts on 115 pitches.

With the game tied at one in the top of the fifth, Sleepy Eye junior Nathan Walter laid down a bunt to move a runner over but Sagedahl couldn't connect with sophomore Andrew Sheehan as the ball got away and scoring would be senior Parker Neid to put the Indians ahead.

In the top of the seventh with the bases loaded, junior Landon Strong added some insurance with a two–RBI liner up the middle as the upset was brewing.



Junior Ethan Fischer would come on in relief of Stevens and record the final out as Sleepy Eye handed the Warriors their first loss of the season, defeating the Warriors 4-1.

They earn a nice break and won't play again until Thursday at 5 p.m. at Franklin Rogers Park.

BOLD on the other hand will be back at the Frank on Tuesday in a loser's bracket matchup at 7:30 p.m., which will decide if these two teams meet up once again for a trip to state.