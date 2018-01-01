A battle to remain undefeated between Mankato West and New Ulm in the Section 2AAA baseball tournament took place at Johnson Park in New Ulm.

Scarlets junior Lucas Warner started the game off well, striking out senior Hunter Ranweiler.

However, the struggle would quickly begin as senior Sam Berg (going 2-for-3) smoked one to right, allowing sophomore Tegan Kamm to put the first run of the game on the board.

Later in the first, junior Braden Zimmerman scores two with a base hit to left, extending the Eagles lead to four.

Junior Aaron Younge would be forced to relieve Warner and got a much needed strike out to stop the bleeding.

Yet, New Ulm would continue to soar in front of its home crowd as senior Tyler Roufs (finishing 3-for-3) got in on the hitting spree, knocking one down the left field line to make it 6-0 in the second inning.



That would be enough for senior Luke Scheid who goes five innings, allowing only four hits as the #1 seeded Eagles advance to the championship game on Thursday with a 6-2 victory.

New Ulm's next game will take place on Thursday at 5 p.m. in New Ulm, while #3 Mankato West faces off against #4 Marshall on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in New Ulm.