In the loser's bracket of the Section 2AAA tournament, the #2 seed Cougars were looking to keep their season alive, facing off against #5 Hutchinson.

Moving ahead to the fifth, junior Ryan Kuechle delivered a timely hit to left as sophomore Grant Hermer sprinted into home, beating the throw and tying the game at one.

Two pitches later, it's sophomore Colby Olson who found room in the outfield to give East the lead.

In the top half, sophomore Issac Turner showed how they play defense as well, gunning down a Tigers base runner, potentially the tying run.

In the seventh with one out, Hutchinson continued to fight as senior Austin Dettman singled to left, Cougar's Kawika Hashimoto saw Tiger's Tate Card looking to advance to third and fired it in, but Card slid in safely.



The next batter, junior Lane Glaser, skied one to left field, Hashimoto was able to get under it and after securing the catch, fired a strike into home where Turner grabbed the ball to put out Card.

Mankato East's season would continue with the 2-1 victory, however they would come up short in their next matchup, falling to #4 seeded Marshall 1-0.

The Cougars finish 12-10 on the year while Marshall will play #3 ranked Mankato West on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in New Ulm.