**UPDATE

The police have located and identified her missing car but are not giving any further details or information. They are still asking for the public's help in locating Wendy.

--

Police request assistance in locating missing Mankato woman Wendy Lynn Khan, age 46.

Khan has green eyes, is 5'5" tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Nobody has spoken to Khan or heard from her since last Friday, June 1. Khan's vehicle, a 2011 black Nissan Sentra, is also missing. The vehicle has a Pennsylvania license plate number JRG0270.

Anyone with information regarding Khan's whereabouts should contact the Mankato Department of Public Safety at 911 or 507-387-8780.