The death of an 11-month-old child is under investigation in Estherville, Iowa.

June 4, Jasmine Rodriguez Sebastian was taken to Avera Holy Family Hospital in Estherville and then transferred to Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Jasmine passed away Wednesday.

The Estherville Police Department, Emmet County Attorney’s Office, Iowa Department of Human Services and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the circumstances surrounding Jasmine’s death.

No other details have been released at this time.