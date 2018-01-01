Cup N' Saucer may be small but the restaurant packs big flavors.

Owners Elizabeth and Seth Lintelman celebrated their restaurant's 5th anniversary on June 1. The couple gave free locally-made rhubarb crisp to their guests, for the special day.

Elizabeth said five years went by quickly, but she is proud of the way things are going.

"We're just so thrilled to be here, with our local community," said Elizabeth.

The husband and wife won their restaurant in an essay contest. The restaurant serves breakfast and lunch, but once a month, they have a "Tasting Night," where a six- course meal is served.

However, the "Tasting Nights," are booked into 2019.

Over the years, they have learned to work well with one another, but the partnership did not start there.



"We actually worked together in the cities that's how we met, I was a waitress, he was a line cook, we fell in love, we had this dream," said Elizabeth.

" And we're so fortunate, that we're able to pursue our passion together, every day is an adventure, but I wouldn't have it any other way."



The restaurant has received awards for their amazing seasonal food, and blue ribbons for their pork-based dishes.

Seth said they rotate their menu often, always trying new things.



"This one here is our Bacon Steak, we do this because of course we live in Martin County, which also is bacon capital U.S.A.," said Seth.



The restaurant staff pride themselves on their "scratch making" and continuous use of local products.



" I think we're known for using locally sourced ingredients as much as possible, and making really good food out of what we can find in the area," said Seth."

"For instance our Bacon Steak is Welcome Meats Bacon, that's just down the road from us," said Seth.

The season favorite for now is asparagus, which can be found as sides, in soups and more.



The restaurant is definitely worth checking out, but be sure to try some delicious desserts as well.