There is always a demand for fresh and local products, so the North Mankato Farmer's Market is here to meet your needs.

The 3rd annual community event kicks off Monday at Messiah Lutheran Church.

Festival Co-Coordinator Kim Henrickson said local vendors set up booths with everything from traditional produce, plants, baked goods, and homemade art projects.

"Our mission really is not to be the biggest market, we are a neighborhood market, it's convenient, friendly," said Henrickson.

"And so we want our people, our vendors and our patrons to feel welcome."

Henrickson has witnessed steady growth over the years, but he welcomes everyone to come out.

The farmer's market has formed partnerships with Kwik Trip, Walgreens, Optivus Physical Therapy and more; to emphasize community, wellness and environment.

The market is located in upper North Mankato. They will be open every Monday, from June 11 until the middle of October.

" It's located at the corner of Lee and Lor Ray Drive, at the north side of Messiah Lutheran Church," said Henrickson.

" We encourage our shoppers to use Lee Boulevard Parking lot of Messiah, and just walk across the grass, and do their shopping."

If you would like to be a vendor, at one of the upcoming markets, contact Kim Henrickson at https://www.facebook.com/northmankatofarmersmarket/ .