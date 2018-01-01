All of Minnesota's 75 state parks are offering free admission tomorrow as part of National Get Outdoors Day.

Many of them are also offering special activities on site.

In New Ulm at Flandrau State Park, activities include wild about wildlife, geocaching 101 and archery in the park.

In Mankato, Minneopa State Park is hosting the Zoomobile from 1 to 4. The event features live animals, biological artifacts and storytelling put on by a Minnesota Zoomobile Naturalist.