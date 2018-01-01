GOP–endorsed gubernatorial candidate Jeff Johnson is touring Mankato Friday



Johnson earned the GOP's official endorsement at the party's state convention in Duluth on June 2.

He's in Mankato Friday campaigning and meeting with local small business owners to discuss policy plans.

Former Governor Tim Pawlenty is currently running against Johnson in the Republican primary.

Pawlenty is out–fundraising Johnson by nearly $900,000 according to the Minnesota Campaign Finance Board, but Johnson is prepared to navigate that deficit.



"I'm running for a pretty simple reason," Johnson said. "And that is to give people control over their own money and over their own property and over their own kids education and frankly, over their own lives."



Johnson is speaking on multiple topics during his time in Mankato. One of the campaign's focuses is limiting the role of government agencies in certain areas.

"When you look at the DNR for example and you talk to deer hunters or anglers around the state," Johnson said. "The fact that they're making herd decision or stocking decisions without any input at all from the people who it actually affects."

Johnson also says he wants to extend government reduction when it comes to health care in Minnesota.

"I believe we need to start rolling back some of these mandates so that people actually have more options available to them." said Johnson. "If someone believes that a catastrophic policy is best for them, I don't believe the government should be saying 'No, we know better.' Let's give people more choices."

While Johnson thinks the government generally overspends, he sees mental health as an issue that could use more financial support in Minnesota.

"I think that we should put first and foremost in this state a safety net for the most vulnerable people in this society," Johnson said. "And those who have mental illness fit in that category for me. Let's make sure at a young age we are starting to identify that and then have the treatment available for people who can't afford to pay for that themselves.

The GOP's primary victor will face the winner of the DFL primary in the general election. Both primary elections will be held on August 14 with the general election on November 6.