The threat of rain didn't scare foodies away from the Hub Food Park at lunch time.



Crafty chefs-on-wheels battled it out to see who can create the tastiest dish. The event ran from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and it featured music and prize giveaways.



Dain Fisher, manage of the Hub Food Park, said, "We have entrepreneurs here and innovators, in small kitchens, making the most of what they have, and they're making it taste really good. We wanted to see who comes out with the best meal today."



If you couldn't make it down there Friday, the Hub hosts food trucks for lunch nearly every weekday.