News
Search Called Off For Missing Man
14 hrs 9 mins ago by
Updated:
5 hrs 44 mins ago
The search for 73-year-old Vincent Mathiowetz has been called off temporarily. Heavy amounts of rainfall and strong currents over the last 24 hours have caused the water level of the Cottonwood River to rise. The Brown County Sheriff's Office called off the search at 1pm this afternoon. They say the search of the river will continue once conditions improve. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will conduct an air search over the next few days.
--KEYC News 12