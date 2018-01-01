Properties that are being eyed for cleanup are located on Sibley Parkway along the Minnesota River and in downtown. Many of these properties were used as machine shops, coal sheds, junkyards, paint shops, and fuel storage areas.



Kristin Prososki, who is the housing and economic development coordinator for the city, said: "We will use that money to do environmental assessment of properties throughout the city. It's done on a voluntary basis. So, it's something where the property owner would consent to that being done to their property."



This particular grant is a big win for the city, because the funds are non-specific, meaning they can be used on any property the city identifies as potentially polluted.