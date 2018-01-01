State lawmakers discussed what work still needs to be done to bring more clean energy to Minnesota Friday.

Since Governor Dayton vetoed the omnibus spending bill, more work is needed to pass clean energy legislation in the state.

Lawmakers at Friday's South Central Minnesota Clean Energy Council Forum said they agree that the state needs to consider clean energy options.

Sen. Rich Draheim (R-Madison Lake) said his focus is training for Minnesotans to do clean energy jobs and balancing energy costs.

"Cost of energy has gone up," Draheim said. "Our electric rates have gone up, so we have to look at the big picture. Long–term we need to look at the nuclear power plants."

Rep. Clark Johnson (DFL-North Mankato) said progress has already been made in the state. He said Minnesota can exceed the 30 percent target for clean energy statewide.

"Minnesotans want it, it's clean energy, it's good policy," Johnson said. "It's local energy and I just see a lot possibility with that. So building on that progress, that target has really worked well for Minnesota."

Rep. Jeremy Munson (R-Lake Crystal) said he would like to explore alternative energy, consider energy storage options, and develop a smart grid.

"Where we have smart appliances at home that would run at specific times and could either be controlled by your panel at home, or if you hit start on your dishwasher, it runs when the power company has an excess amount," Munson said.

Munson also said conversations started this legislative session paved the way for more debate on clean energy next session.