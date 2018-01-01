Minnesota's state high school softball tournament is being held at Caswell Park in North Mankato, bringing an boost to the area's economy. 32 teams compete in the tournament, meaning friends and families are traveling from all across Minnesota into the Mankato area.

Officials are also hopeful that hosting such big tournaments will lead to future opportunities.



"I think it's great when we can showcase the region, with all our natural resources and parks and amenities that we have," said Phil Tostenson, Caswell Sports Director "I think it's great when we can showcase this not only for state tournaments but for future state and national tournaments."



The tournament kicked off Wednesday and wrapped up Friday night, with a special all–star game being played on Sunday.