At any time in any place, danger can arise and it's important for everyone to understand what to do if that occurs.

For more than 20 years, the Steele County Safety Camp has been put on at the fairgrounds in Owatonna, to showcase how children can not only prevent troubling situations but ensure they follow the correct procedures so everyone makes it out OK.

Friday, nearly 250 boys and girls representing schools throughout Steele County were taught a variety of scenarios, including smoky rooms and riding around on two wheels.



Officer Matt Oeltgenbruns says "To know when they are in that situation, they've already been through it here before. So, they can relax a little bit and think clearly. Like Sparky's Firehouse, to be able to get out safely or bicycle safety to use their hand signals and not just ride across the intersection and have somebody get hurt."

The five different groups also visited stations that allowed them to sense what a gas leak smells like as well as observe how electricity works.

Providing an interactive platform for children to recognize these topics help ensure they hold onto the knowledge given out during the two–day camp. (Covered water safety on Thursday with kayaking, canoeing and swimming)



Camp counselor Abbey Dillemuth says "These kids are involved and they're engaged in things. We make the learning fun so they remember it, I remember learning stuff at this camp too when I was that age. It really sticks with them, we try to make it simple and easy."

Owatonna Police Department and Fire along with Steele County Sheriff continue to assist this annual event with help from a plethora of sponsors.

The experience of participating in a variety of activities while being put into randomized groups in an effort to meet new friends have some youth looking to come back.



3rd grader Tate Kaplin from Mckinley Elementary School says "When you're in an older grade, you can be a helper. I'm going to go home and say 'it was really fun and I want to be a helper.'"

The group even got a visit from the Mayo One which dropped in to show what the helicopter can do and encourage the use of helmets and seat belts which reminds us safety is in our hands.