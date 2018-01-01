Hundreds gathered along Hoffman Road Friday evening to witness the debut of the 2018 Mankato Lancers.

"The Mankato Lancers are a community marching band that combines Mankato East, Mankato West, Loyola and some of the other surrounding schools in the summer in a month, a little bit longer than a month long competitive marching band season," said Band Director Michael Thursby. "It's a lot of fun. The students worked really really hard and put a show on the street that performs and represents Mankato."

The night kicked off with a pulled pork dinner for all the spectators to gather and eat, look at Lancer apparel and donate to the organization.

A couple hours later came the live performance.

This performance serves as a warm–up for competition season; which is just around the corner.

"We kick off tomorrow in Champlin and then we are heading up to Milaca. Our tour ends going to Chicago at the end of the season after the fourth of July," explained Thursby

The Lancers have been a community staple for years allowing proud citizens to rally around the group.

"This is the 40th edition or the 40th year of the Lancers for them being around," said Thursby. "It's one of the prideful things in Mankato. A lot of people really look to the Lancers for representing our community."

Most of the Lancers competitions are right here in the state of Minnesota.

If you are interested in attending an event, check out their web page where you can find fund raiser dates as well as competition dates.