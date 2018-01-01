Blue Earth Co. Historical Society Hosts Historical Pub Crawl
If you like beer and history, the Blue Earth County Historical Society played host to your favorite event.
Participants gathered for a historical pub crawl that featured three stops while learning all about historical Front Street in Mankato.
Front Street is one of the rare downtown streets that sits exactly how it was originally constructed.
Pub crawlers and history buffs alike learned about historical buildings and Mankato's downtown landscape of the past.
"Well anytime you can get people out and about and also enjoy history where there is an element of fun is fabulous. So that's excellent for us. It's excellent to know what's behind the businesses and buildings they walk by every day. To see a cornerstone that says 1916 in the businesses, you can really tell the history," said Blue Earth Historical Society Member Shelley Harrison.
The pub crawl made stops at The Square Deal, Ummies and Pub 500.
--KEYC News 12