Two people are arrested and one person is sought in connection with thefts at a Blue Earth cemetery last month.



33-year-old Heather Rago and 37-year-old Jeremy Hansen are accused of stealing a quartz rock that was attached to a headstone at the cemetery.

Officers say they recovered the rock during a search of their Elmore residence on Sunday.

Both are in the Faribault County Jail awaiting charges of theft, receiving stolen property, and criminal damage to property.

Blue Earth Police are also seeking 32-year-old Cassandra Gimmer of Elmore.