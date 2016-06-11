MANKATO, Minn. - Now that summer's here, there are plenty of things to do around Mankato to stay entertained.

"This is such a beautiful time to be in our community," Visit Mankato President Anna Thill said. "Being in the Minnesota River Valley, we're a gorgeous, gorgeous setting, and we take full advantage of it."

For music lovers, Songs on the Lawn takes place every Thursday afternoon in June from 11 p.m to 1 p.m. at Civic Center Plaza.

In August, there's Alive After 5 in the Civic Center Plaza and Music in the Plaza every Saturday through August from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m at South Front Plaza.

Festivals also fill Mankato's summer calendar.

Next weekend is the Solstice music festival. Which also lets kayakers float down the river with a band during Paddle Jam next Saturday.

RibFest draws barbeque lovers to Vetter Stone Amphitheater the first weekend of August.

For sports fans, the Mankato MoonDogs have a busy home game schedule.

The Diamond Duel National Pro Fastpitch softball games will be held at Caswell Park next week, June 19-23.